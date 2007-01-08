Bentley Continental GTC 6.0 W12, 20 Inch 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Soft Close, Heated Electric Front Seats, Massage Seats, Keyless, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Boot, Satellite Navigation, Outstanding Example with a Great History

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautiful low mileage Bentley Continental GTC W12. Presented in best colour combination of Beluga Black with Black Hood complimented with Magnolia Main Hide, Beluga Secondary Hide and finished with Dark Stained Walnut Veneer Interior Inlays. This stunning vehicle benefits from 20" 7 Spoke Alloy Wheels, Soft Close Doors, Electric Front Seats with Memory, Massage Seats, Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Power Boot Lid, Multi-Function Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control, Xenon Headlights plus much more. This stunning example also benefiting from an outstanding full service history completed on 08/01/07 at 897 miles by Bentley Tyne & Wear, 12/02/08 at 7798 miles by Bentley Berkshire, Bentley Cheshire on 20/01/09 at 15511 miles, 30/01/09 at 16855 miles, 04/08/10 at 17788 miles, 26/08/11 at 20175 miles, 03/09/12 at 22043 miles, 05/09/13 at 23978 miles, 22/08/14 at 26063 miles, 14/08/15 at 28286 miles, 17/08/16 at 28951 miles and recently by ourselves on 02/08/17 at 31988 miles. S