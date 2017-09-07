BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC 6.0 Speed Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: 6.0 Speed Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7750 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Red Metallic
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver Air Bag,Sports Direction Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Rear View Camera,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Candy Red - Metallic Paint,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Twin Centre Armrests,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,CD Autochanger,Deep Pile Over Mats,Electric Tailgate Window,Garage Door Remote,Metallic Grey Hood,Naim,Neck Warmer,Power Boot,Premier Specification,Tyre Pressure Control,Wind Deflector,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior
Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Bonhams has unveiled the first images of a specially commissioned Bentle...
When Bentley revealed the Continental GT in 2003, it marked the dawn of ...