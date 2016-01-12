loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC 6.0 Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: 6.0 Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24577 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Ghost White Pearlescent

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Air Conditioning,Alarm,Drivers Air Bag,21 inch Five Spoke Two-Piece Alloy Wheels,Adaptive Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Central Locking,4-Spoke Leather Steering Wheel,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Extended Driving Specification,Parking Sensors - Front & Rear,Rear View Camera,TV Tuner,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408281
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24577 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£74,995

Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!