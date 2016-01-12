BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC 4.0 GT V8 S 2d 521 BHP Auto

Accessories

Extreme Silver with Black Diamond quilted leather contrasting silver Stitching, Mulliner Driving Specification, Bentley Carbon lower body Aero spoiler kit, Carbon Mirrors, very high level of specification GTC 4.0 'S' MDS (Mulliner Driving Specification) model with many thousands in cost options inc multi-CD, iPod Connection, power operated boot, 21 inch black and polished duotone alloys, keyless system, memory adjustable climatized hot & cold seats, neck heating system, reversing assist camera, DAB Digital Radio, adjustable suspension, vehicle lift, cruise, Piano veneer interior trim, 3-spoke sports steering wheel, dual climate, aluminum Mulliner pedals & gear shift, powerfolding mirrors, Red brake calipers, factory special order Extreme Silver Premium pearlescent paint plus more. Previously supplied by ourselves with 21,500 miles only from new in immaculate condition. CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Volumetric, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front/Rear, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Climate Control, Clock, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Bi-Xenon Headlights, Head Light Sensor - Head Light Sensor, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Headlamp Wash, Heated Rear Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3/DVD, Interior Finishes - Wood, Key - Keyless Entry, Keyless Start - Keyless Start, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Rear Spoiler, Remote Hatch Opener - Remote Hatch Opener, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Two Seats - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Self-Levelling Suspension, S