BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT W12 Speed 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: W12 Speed 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17348 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Dark Sapphire
21'' 10 twin spoke alloy wheels - dark tinted,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Rear view camera,Contrast stitching,3 spoke two tone hide trimmed steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Space saver spare wheel,Cherished number not included with vehicle
Bentley Birmingham
Birmingham, B249HF, West Midlands
United Kingdom
