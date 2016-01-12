loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1666 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Granite Grey

Mulliner Driving Specification,21'' 7 Spoke Alloys - Black Limited Edition,Adaptive Cruise Control,Battery Charger,Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors,Bentley GPS Tracking System,Contrast Bindings to Boot Carpet and Mats,Contrast Stitching,Dark Tint Front & Rear Lamps,Deep Pile Overmats,First Aid Kit & Warning Triangle,Full Length Console,Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel,Piano Black Veneers,Rear View Camera,Remote Garage Door/Electric Gate Opener,Space Saving Spare Wheel,Sports Duo Tone 3-Spoke Steering Wheel,Storage Case to Centre Console,Twin Front Armrests,Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function,Valet Key

  • Ad ID
    406760
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1666 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£116,000

Bentley Edinburgh
EH153HR, Midlothian
United Kingdom

