Bentley Continental GT V8 S MDS

POA
car description

SOLD SIMLAR WANTED AND DUE IN... 66 PLATE... GT V8 S.BIG SPEC..MULLINER SPEC WITH ONYX BLACK METALIC WITH LINEN QUILTED LEATHER.PAINTED DIRECTIONAL 21" ALLOYS.EMBROIDED BENTLEY EMBLEMS.DARK TINT FRONT AND REAR LAMPS.FULL LOWER BODY STYLING KIT IN BLACK.3 SPOKE DUAL TONE WHEEL.TWIN FRONT ARM RESTS.VENTILATED SEATS WITH MASSAGE.ADAPTIVE CRUISE.NAIM HI FI.REAR VIEW CAMERA.POWER BOOT.SPACE SAVER.SPORT EXHAUST.I POD INTERFACE.PIANO BLACK WOOD. TRACKER. MASSIVE SAVING,DRIVE AWAY TODAY... CHOICE... A range of finance options are available for this motorcar. Please contact us for further details. **VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** Video channel WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/1MARLOWCARS Follow us WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/MARLOWCARS WWW.TWITTER.COM/MARLOWCARS WWW.FLICKR.COM/PHOTOS/MARLOWCARS Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of the above information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Marlow Cars limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle. These figures relate to a typical example of this model when new. They will vary according to the age, condition, fitted equipment and mileage of the vehi

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2016 mi
Marlow, RG10 9XT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

