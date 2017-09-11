loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S MDS Auto

£129,950
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL Trim: GT V8 S MDS Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1798 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: GREY

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to be offering this 2017 Bentley GT V8 MDS finished in Hallmark with Beluga Main and Secondary Hide, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification, Premier Specification, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - RoW, Exterior Mirrors in Beluga Gloss, Alcantara Headlining, Carbon Fibre Fascia Panels, Centre Console and Roof Console, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Full Length Console, Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Battery Charger - UK Adaptor, Digital TV Tuner - RoW, Remote Controlled Garage Door Opener - Euro Link System, Sim Card Reader with Google Maps and POI, Wi-Fi Hotspot - 4G Enabled

  • Ad ID
    320323
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1798 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

