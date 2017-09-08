loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S GTC MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION Auto

£112,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 S GTC MULLINER DRIVING SPECIFICATION Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: ONYX BLACK

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Full Service History, Rear Parking Sensors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Full Leather Interior, Leather Upholstery, Mileage Verified, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Multiple Airbags, Passenger Airbag, Power Assisted Steering, Vehicle Stability Control, Xenon Headlights, Alarm, CD Autochanger, Driver's Airbag, Alloy Wheels, Central Locking, Heated Seats, Immobiliser,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315351
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Louth Volksworld
Louth, LN110JQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

