BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S 2dr Auto

£98,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10904 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Onyx

Accessories

Mulliner driving specification,21'' 10 spoke propeller alloy wheel - Painted,Gloss Black brake calipers,Adaptive cruise control,Rear view camera,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Piano black veneer,Coming home controls (gate/garage door opener),Dark tinted front & rear lamps,3 spoke single tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Embroidered Bentley emblems to headrests,Valet key,Contrast stitching,Power boot opening and closing,Navtrak ADR,Cherished number not included with the vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323843
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10904 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

