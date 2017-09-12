BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10904 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Onyx
Mulliner driving specification,21'' 10 spoke propeller alloy wheel - Painted,Gloss Black brake calipers,Adaptive cruise control,Rear view camera,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Piano black veneer,Coming home controls (gate/garage door opener),Dark tinted front & rear lamps,3 spoke single tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Embroidered Bentley emblems to headrests,Valet key,Contrast stitching,Power boot opening and closing,Navtrak ADR,Cherished number not included with the vehicle
Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom
Bonhams has unveiled the first images of a specially commissioned Bentle...
When Bentley revealed the Continental GT in 2003, it marked the dawn of ...