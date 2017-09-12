loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 S 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£95,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Anthracite

Accessories

Mulliner driving specification,Special order paint,21'' 7 spoke Elegant alloy wheel - Painted,Red brake calipers,Rear view camera,3 spoke two tone hide trimmed steering wheel,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Piano black veneer,Embroidered Bentley emblems to headrests,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Contrast stitching,Power boor opening and closing,Navtrak ADR

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323841
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Email Dealer >>

Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed