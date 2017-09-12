loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto

£95,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16074 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Granite

Accessories

Mulliner Driving Specification,21'' 6 twin spoke alloy wheels - Painted,Carbon ceramic brakes with Black brake calipers,Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Rear view camera,6 CD autochanger in glovebox,3 spoke two tone hide trimmed steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Contrast carpet binding,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Contrast stitching,Piano black veneer,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Space saver spare wheel,Navtrak ADR

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323838
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16074 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Bentley Birmingham
Birmingham, B249HF, West Midlands
United Kingdom

