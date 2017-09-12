loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT V8 2dr Auto

£88,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: V8 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 19203 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Onyx

Accessories

Carbon ceramic brakes with Black brake calipers,Rear view camera,Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System,Sports exhaust,21'' 7 spoke Elegant alloy wheel - Painted,SIM card slot,6 CD autochanger in glovebox,3 spoke two tone hide trimmed steering wheel,Power boot opening and closing,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Piano black veneer,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Space saver spare wheel,Cordless privacy handset for telephone,Twin front armrests,Navtrak ADR

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    19203 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

