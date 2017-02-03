car description

Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible 6.0L W12 TwinTurbo All Wheel Drive Automatic registered October 2014 finished in Dark Sapphire with Linen and Imperial Blue Leather interior with Contrast Stitching, Dark Stained Burr Walnut, Interior Trim, One Owner from New, 21 Inch Speed Alloys, Electric Blue Roof, 14 Way Electric Memory Heated and Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function and Lumbar Adjustment, Powered Tailgate, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Dual Tone Leather Electrically Adjustable Multifunction Steering Wheel with Easy Entry, Comfort Sports Equipment, Dynamic Front Shock Absorption, Electronic Sports Suspension, Soft Close Doors, Acoustic Windscreen, Automatic Headlight-Dynamic Range Adjustment, Dark Chromed Lower Bumper Matrix Style Grille, Dark Tint Bi-Function Headlamps, Heated Powerfold Door Mirrors with Memory, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Colour Coded Lower Body Styling Specification, Deep Pile Overmats, Diamond Quilted Seats and Inserts, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Neck Warmer, Ski Hatch, Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision, Keyless Remote Control with Safe Locking with Start/Stop, Automatic Low Beam, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Audio, Crui