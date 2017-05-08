loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT SPEED Auto

Compare this car
£56,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: SPEED Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15850 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Silver Lake Blue Metallic

Accessories

Full Bentley Service History last serviced on 08/05/2017 at 15,145 miles, Blue Quilted leather Upholstery with complementing Piano Black Interior trim, Heated Electric front seats with memory and electric steering column, Soft close Power doors, Double Glazing, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone preparation, Radio/6 Disc Cd Changer, Dual automatic air conditioning, Electric heated folding exterior wing mirrors, Keyless Entry and start, Parking sensors front and rear with rear parking camera, Multi function Steering wheel, Multi function computer, Automatic dipping rear view mirror, Rain sensing wipers, Automatic Bi Xenon Headlights with washers, Electric open/close boot lid, 20'' Refurbished alloy wheels, Full Bentley service history and only two owner from new, Immaculate condition through out, Supplied with 6 months AA Warranty a used car check and new MOT, Finance available subject to status, Hpi Clear, Part exchange Welcome,Satellite Navigation, Bi Xenon Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Automatic Dipping rear view Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Cruise Control, Dual Automatic Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Multi Function Computer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Camera, Vehicle Stability Control, Electric Folding Exterior Wing Mirrors, Heated Seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321600
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15850 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

Cars Website
NP167LG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed