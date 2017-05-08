BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT SPEED Auto

Accessories

Full Bentley Service History last serviced on 08/05/2017 at 15,145 miles, Blue Quilted leather Upholstery with complementing Piano Black Interior trim, Heated Electric front seats with memory and electric steering column, Soft close Power doors, Double Glazing, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone preparation, Radio/6 Disc Cd Changer, Dual automatic air conditioning, Electric heated folding exterior wing mirrors, Keyless Entry and start, Parking sensors front and rear with rear parking camera, Multi function Steering wheel, Multi function computer, Automatic dipping rear view mirror, Rain sensing wipers, Automatic Bi Xenon Headlights with washers, Electric open/close boot lid, 20'' Refurbished alloy wheels, Full Bentley service history and only two owner from new, Immaculate condition through out, Supplied with 6 months AA Warranty a used car check and new MOT, Finance available subject to status, Hpi Clear, Part exchange Welcome,Satellite Navigation, Bi Xenon Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Automatic Dipping rear view Mirror, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Phone Preparation, Cruise Control, Dual Automatic Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Multi Function Computer, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Camera, Vehicle Stability Control, Electric Folding Exterior Wing Mirrors, Heated Seats,