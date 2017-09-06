loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT SPEED 2015

£109,990
car description

Black Full leather interior, HDD Navigation, 8in High Resolution Touch Screen, Digital DAB Radio, Multi - Zone Automatic Climate Control System, Voice Activation, Park Distance Control with Graphic on Infotainment Screen and Audible Warning, Electronic Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Ignition, Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), AM/FM Radio, Single DVD/CD/MP3 Slot, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision, Volumetric Ultrasonic Alarm, Upholstery - Leather, Telephone Control with Bluetooth, 20in x 9.5J 5 - Spoke Alloy Wheels in Painted Finish with Black Wheel Centre Badges 275/40ZR 20 Tyres, Drivers and Front Passenger Seats - 14 - Way Adjustment Including Memory. 4 seats, Onyx white, EXCELLENT CONDITION, STUNNING EXAMPLE, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310552
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    06/09/2017
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    7500 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    5.998
  • Engine Model
    GT SPEED
29 Wilbury Way,, Hitchin
Hitchin, SG4 0TW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

