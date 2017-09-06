BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT SPEED 2015

Black Full leather interior, HDD Navigation, 8in High Resolution Touch Screen, Digital DAB Radio, Multi - Zone Automatic Climate Control System, Voice Activation, Park Distance Control with Graphic on Infotainment Screen and Audible Warning, Electronic Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Keyless Ignition, Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), AM/FM Radio, Single DVD/CD/MP3 Slot, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision, Volumetric Ultrasonic Alarm, Upholstery - Leather, Telephone Control with Bluetooth, 20in x 9.5J 5 - Spoke Alloy Wheels in Painted Finish with Black Wheel Centre Badges 275/40ZR 20 Tyres, Drivers and Front Passenger Seats - 14 - Way Adjustment Including Memory. 4 seats, Onyx white, EXCELLENT CONDITION, STUNNING EXAMPLE, VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT PLEASE
29 Wilbury Way,, Hitchin
Hitchin, SG4 0TW, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
