Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

car description

Previously supplied and serviced by ourselves to the last 2 owners, this stunning looking Mulliner GT is back in our stock and awaiting a new parent. Finished in the desirable colourways of Tempest Grey Metallic and Mushroom quilted primary and secondary hide with contrast silvercross stitching, dark fine figured walnut to dash and console compliment this contemporary look. The 6 litre W12 Mulliner GT is a driving spec upgrade model on the standard GT featuring Mulliner logo, detail upgrades to gear selector and drive pedals along with unique 20″ split rim alloys, this car enjoys a complete Bentley main dealer and specialist service record and will come to a new owner with a fresh service carried out by Bentley Manchester giving a 10,000 mile, 12 month service free interval. A new MOT will also be applied and the package is made complete with our own 3 month comprehensive warranty.