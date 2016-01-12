loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner

Photos Map

car description

“Black Beauty” We are delighted to offer for re-sale this stunning 08 model year Bentley Continental GT Mulliner finished in the most desirable colorway known as triple black referring to body colour, leather and dash finish. This fullest spec car features sat nav, bluetooth, heated massaging front seats, Mulliner 20″ split rim alloys with body coloured wheel centres. The bespoke interior also features silver contrast hand stitching and Bentley logos to the headrests. The car is in showroom condition throughout and benefits from a full Bentley service history with the last service in January 2016 when the car also had new discs and pads and tyres all round.

Accessories

bentley continental gt mulliner black alloy-wheels bluetooth fsh leather sat-nav 2007 luxury petrol british 4-seater fast coupe 2-plus-2 hands-free

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!