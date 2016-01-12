car description

“Black Beauty” We are delighted to offer for re-sale this stunning 08 model year Bentley Continental GT Mulliner finished in the most desirable colorway known as triple black referring to body colour, leather and dash finish. This fullest spec car features sat nav, bluetooth, heated massaging front seats, Mulliner 20″ split rim alloys with body coloured wheel centres. The bespoke interior also features silver contrast hand stitching and Bentley logos to the headrests. The car is in showroom condition throughout and benefits from a full Bentley service history with the last service in January 2016 when the car also had new discs and pads and tyres all round.