loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT MULLINER 6.0 W12 Diamond Black

Compare this car
£35,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

New Arrival - Detailed Photos Soon.;;Rare Tripple Black with Mulliner Driving Spec and Sports Exhaust.;Low Miles and Ownership with the Same Keeper from 2008 utill 2017.;Stunning Car.;;Full Specification to Follow.;;In Stock- Please Call For Appointment To View.;Finance And Warranty Packages;Nationwide Delivery / Shipping.;;;

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323941
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    13/09/2017
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Model
    MULLINER 6.0 W12 Diamond Black
Email Dealer >>

Nr Buckie, , , ,
AB56 5LB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed