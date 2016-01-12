Bentley Continental GT

loading Loading please wait....
This absolutely stunning delivery mileage 2017/66 registered Continental GT V8S is finished in Candy Red Metallic Paint and comes with Linen and Beluga Hide. With a wonderful specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Interior Style Specification with Contrast Stitching, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21" Seven Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Limited Edition, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - RoW, Exterior Mirrors in Beluga Gloss, Sports, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Rear View Camera, Remote Controlled Garage Door Opener - Euro Link System, Sports Exhaust, Space Saving Spare Wheel, Full Navtrak Security

  • Ad ID
    413315
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    386 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
£114,990

102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds
United Kingdom

