Variant name:Coupe S ,Derivative:S ,Variant: 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto We are proud to offer this spectacular 2016 Bentley Continental GT Coupe. Presented in a wonderful light grey metallic with tan leather interior, its a great colour combination that sets this car aside from the rest. The full vehicle specification is as followed; Fully Electric Front Seats both Heated and Cooled with Memory and Massage Function, Breitling Centre Clock, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Reverse Parking Camera, Automatic Xenon Projector Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Trip Computer, Adaptive Cruise Control, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Folding Mirrors, Adjustable Air Suspension.