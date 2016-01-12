Bentley Continental GT

car description

Mulliner Driving Specification package, 20'' 2-piece sports alloy wheels, Piano Black upgraded veneers, Drilled alloy sport foot-pedals, Sporting gear lever finished in knurled chrome, Embroidered Bentley emblem to seat facings, Diamond quilted seat facings, door & rear quarters, 4-spoke wood and hide Multi Func steering wheel, Double glazed windows , Soft close electric doors , Keyless entry system with Push Button Start , Both original Bentley Keys with new batteries , 2011 Facelifted high level brake light fitted , Bentley spec P-Zeros in excellent condition, Massage heated front electric memory seats , Full service history , Bentley Serviced at 1k, 6k, 8k, 18k, 27k & 36k, Specialist Servic at 46k, 51k, 54k, 58k, 61k & 63k, Next service due in 10,000 miles or Nov 2018, New MOT with no advisory items , ----- Services offered:, Private plate available at extra cost , Part Exchange welcome, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Bespoke finance packages specifically f