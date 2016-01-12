loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Bentley Continental GT

Photos Map

car description

Mulliner Driving Specification package, 20'' 2-piece sports alloy wheels, Piano Black upgraded veneers, Drilled alloy sport foot-pedals, Sporting gear lever finished in knurled chrome, Embroidered Bentley emblem to seat facings, Diamond quilted seat facings, door & rear quarters, 4-spoke wood and hide Multi Func steering wheel, Double glazed windows , Soft close electric doors , Keyless entry system with Push Button Start , Both original Bentley Keys with new batteries , 2011 Facelifted high level brake light fitted , Bentley spec P-Zeros in excellent condition, Massage heated front electric memory seats , Full service history , Bentley Serviced at 1k, 6k, 8k, 18k, 27k & 36k, Specialist Servic at 46k, 51k, 54k, 58k, 61k & 63k, Next service due in 10,000 miles or Nov 2018, New MOT with no advisory items , ----- Services offered:, Private plate available at extra cost , Part Exchange welcome, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Bespoke finance packages specifically f

Accessories

Mulliner Driving Specification package, 20'' 2-piece sports alloy wheels, Piano Black upgraded veneers, Drilled alloy sport foot-pedals, Sporting gear lever finished in knurled chrome, Embroidered Bentley emblem to seat facings, Diamond quilted seat facings, door & rear quarters, 4-spoke wood and hide Multi Func steering wheel, Double glazed windows , Soft close electric doors , Keyless entry system with Push Button Start , Both original Bentley Keys with new batteries , 2011 Facelifted high level brake light fitted , Bentley spec P-Zeros in excellent condition, Massage heated front electric memory seats , Full service history , Bentley Serviced at 1k, 6k, 8k, 18k, 27k & 36k, Specialist Servic at 46k, 51k, 54k, 58k, 61k & 63k, Next service due in 10,000 miles or Nov 2018, New MOT with no advisory items , ----- Services offered:, Private plate available at extra cost , Part Exchange welcome, Credit and Debit card Facilities (2.9% fee), Bespoke finance packages specifically f

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411709
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Mileage
    64065 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£35,000

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!