Bentley Continental GT

car description

Our gorgeous golden Bentley GT is believed to be the only one of its kind supplied new in this unique colorway. Specified and owned by one gentleman owner from new and supported by the most comprehensive Bentley main dealer history with every annual service stamped. The condition both inside and out totally reflects the care and attention this car has been given. With just 24,000 miles recorded in 11 years, this car must surely be a modern classic. Invest in gold today you know it makes sense Cognac Primary Hide Beluga Secondary Hide Walnut Veneers Electric Memory Heated Massaging Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Sat Navigation Radio CD Multiplay Welcome Home Pack Front & Rear Parking Distance Control 19″ Alloy Wheels Full Bentley Service History 1 Owner from New