Bentley Continental GT

Accessories

Main Hide in Linen, Secondary Hide and Carpets in Beluga, Steering Wheeland Front Console Matching Main Hide - Linen, Contrast Stitching, Premier Specification, Dark Chromed Lower Bumper with MAtrix Style Grill, Body Coloured Factory Fitted Lower Body Styling, Deep Pile Overmats in Front and Rear, Diamond Quilted Hide Seats, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Full Length Console, Hide Rear Centre Armrest, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Piano Black Trim, Ski Hatch, Speed Interior Badge, Sports Dual Tone 3 Spoke Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Adaptive Cruise Control, CD Changer, Rear View Camera, 21'' Directional Sports Alloy Wheel in Dark Tint Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Breitling clock, Continuous damping control, Front/rear park distance control, Infotainment system/satellite navigation, Power boot opening and closing, Power latching to all doors for easy entry, Service indicator, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Telephone voice dialling, Trip computer, 30gb Hardrive media storage, DAB Digital radio, DVD System, External media interface, iPod connection, Radio/CD, Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted controls, Acoustic glazing with infra red reflective, Aluminium bonnet, Bentley 'jewel' fuel filler cap, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome grille, Daytime running lights, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, Rifled exhaust tailpipes, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Centre armrest with storage box, Diamond quilted hide to seat facings and doors and rear quarter panels, Drilled alloy accelerator and brake pedals, Easy entry/electrically adj steering column+memory, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Full hide trim, Full length centre console, Illuminated centre console storage, Interior light, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Knurled sports gear lever, Multi-zone climate control, Rear courtesy lights, Rear head restraints, Seatbelts-colour to match hide, Ski hatch, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Twin front armrests, Vertical fluted seat style, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Door open warning light, Driver/front passenger airbag, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic parking brake, Electronic Stability Programme, Emergency brake force distribution, Front and rear thorax airbag system, Front passenger airbag deactivation, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), Seatbelt warning, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Auto door lock when driving, Keyless entry, Keyless ignition, Ultrasonic alarm, Anti roll bar front and rear