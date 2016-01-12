Bentley Continental GT

loading Loading please wait....
Newcastle Bentley would like to present this brand new unregistered 2017 (2017 Model Year) Bentley Continental GTV8S Mulliner Driving Specification Black Edition VAT Qualifying, Finished in Jetstream, 21" Sports Directional Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, The interior hides are Beluga, Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Piano Black Veneer, With an impressive specification including Black Edition Specification, Mulliner Driving Specification, Extended Range Paint Selection, Exterior Mirrors in Beluga Gloss, Twin Front Armrests, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, UK Adaptor Battery Charger, Rear View Camera, SIM card Reader with Google Maps & POI, Sports Exhaust and Space Saving Spare Wheel, With TAILORED FINANCE PACKAGES available please visit us here at Bentley Newcastle to view this 2017 (2017 Model Year) Bentley Continental GTV8S Mulliner Driving Specification Black Edition VAT Qualifying or give us a call on 0191 295 8050 to discuss further with our Sales Team.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405686
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
Silverlink Business Park, Kittiwake Close
Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

