Variant name:Coupe Speed ,Derivative:Speed ,Variant: 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto
Analogue clock, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Car computer, Infotainment system/satellite navigation/12 channel hi-fi, Nokia phone docking station, PAS, 10 speakers, 6 CD autochanger in glovebox, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Dark chrome grille, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Electrochrome door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, High mounted stop lamp, Speed responsive rear spoiler, Speed tread plates, Twin exhaust pipes, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Brushed aluminium switch surround, Centre console, Drilled alloy accelerator and brake pedals, Front head restraints, Hide trim, Knurled chrome/hide gear lever, Multi function steering wheel, Multi-zone climate control, Rear centre armrest/ski flap, Rear console lockable, Stainless steel foot rest, Stainless steel pedals, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Electronic parking brake, Electronic Stability Programme, Emergency brake force distribution, Seatbelt pretensioners, Side airbags x 4, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Keyless entry, Keyless ignition, Remote central locking
Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017