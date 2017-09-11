loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GT

£94,990
Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Bentley 'jewel' fuel filler cap, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Dark tint radiator shell matrix and lower bumper grille, Daytime running lights, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, Rifled exhaust tailpipes, Tunnel detection for auto light control, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Centre armrest with storage box, Diamond quilted hide to seat facings and doors and rear quarter panels, Door lights, Drilled alloy accelerator and brake pedals, Easy entry/electrically adj steering column+memory, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Full hide trim, Illuminated centre console storage, Interior light, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Knurled chrome/hide gear lever, Multi-zone climate control, Rear courtesy lights, Rear head restraints, Seatbelts-colour to match hide, Ski hatch, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317974
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
Silverlink Business Park, Kittiwake Close
Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom

