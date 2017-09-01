Bentley Continental GT

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history An absolutely beautiful example of the Continental GT model finished in a stunning colour combination. Just two private owners with a full Bentley Main dealer service history from new. The car has an incredible specification and is outstanding value at this price, don't miss out!!