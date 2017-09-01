loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental GT

Compare this car
£31,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history An absolutely beautiful example of the Continental GT model finished in a stunning colour combination. Just two private owners with a full Bentley Main dealer service history from new. The car has an incredible specification and is outstanding value at this price, don't miss out!!

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Traction Control, ABS, Brake Assist, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Push Button Start, CD Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309532
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Mileage
    34352 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
Email Dealer >>

61-65 Rounceval Street
Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed