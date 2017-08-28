Bentley Continental GT

Accessories

This absolutely stunning 17/17 registered Continental GT V8S Mulliner Driving Specification is finished in Anthracite Metallic Paint with Linen and Beluga Hide. With a fabulous specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Contrast Stitching in Linen, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Machined, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - RoW, LED Approach Lamp - By Mulliner, Carbon Fibre Fascia Panels, Sports, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bentley GPS Tracking System Full Fitment - Europe (in Addition to Standard Alarm), Rear View Camera, Sports Exhaust, Space Saving Spare Wheel