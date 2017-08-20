loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental GT

Compare this car
£70,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Acoustic glazing with infra red reflective, Aluminium bonnet, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Bright tinted front and rear lamps, Chrome grille, Daytime running lights, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Painted radiator shell with bright chrome style matrix, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin oval stainless steel tailpipes, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Centre armrest with storage box, Easy entry/electrically adj steering column+memory, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Full hide trim, Full length console with twin front armrest, Illuminated centre console storage, Interior light, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Multi-zone climate control, Rear courtesy lights, Rear head restraints, Seatbelts-colour to match hide, Ski hatch, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Twin front centre armrest with storage, Vertical fluted seat style

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305781
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31100 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
Email Dealer >>

102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed