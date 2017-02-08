Bentley Continental GT

car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 4.0 V8 Mulliner Auto Finished in St James red, full Diamond quilted Beluga Hide interior with contrast red stitching.



OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR



Mulliner driving specification to include Diamond Quilted Hide, embroidered Bentley emblems stitched to seat backs, knurled sports gear lever, drilled alloy sports foot pedals and jewel fuel filler cap.

Carbon Fibre exterior pack to include Carbon front spliter, side sills with Bentley emblem and rear diffuser (£5000 option).

Naim premium sound system

Reversing camera

Ventilating seats

21” Six Twin spoke Black Machined alloy wheels

Massage seats

Bright Fiddleback interior trim

Contrast stitching



STANDARD FEATURES



Touch screen HDD satellite navigation

Soft close doors

Electric adjustable seats with memory

Heated seats

Electric heated, auto dimming and folding exterior mirrors

Cruise control

Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with Jewel effect LED front lighting

Ride height adjustment

Electronic damper control

Front and rear park distance control

CD changer

Double glaze glass

Keyless go and entry



This stunning V8 Bentley is offered in excellent condition and has covered only 17000 miles. Car comes complete with a Bentley main dealer service history.