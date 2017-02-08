loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GT

£76,995
car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 4.0 V8 Mulliner Auto Finished in St James red, full Diamond quilted Beluga Hide interior with contrast red stitching.

OPTIONAL FEATURES FITTED TO THIS CAR

Mulliner driving specification to include Diamond Quilted Hide, embroidered Bentley emblems stitched to seat backs, knurled sports gear lever, drilled alloy sports foot pedals and jewel fuel filler cap.
Carbon Fibre exterior pack to include Carbon front spliter, side sills with Bentley emblem and rear diffuser (£5000 option).
Naim premium sound system
Reversing camera
Ventilating seats
21” Six Twin spoke Black Machined alloy wheels
Massage seats
Bright Fiddleback interior trim
Contrast stitching

STANDARD FEATURES

Touch screen HDD satellite navigation
Soft close doors
Electric adjustable seats with memory
Heated seats
Electric heated, auto dimming and folding exterior mirrors
Cruise control
Automatic Bi-Xenon headlights with Jewel effect LED front lighting
Ride height adjustment
Electronic damper control
Front and rear park distance control
CD changer
Double glaze glass
Keyless go and entry

This stunning V8 Bentley is offered in excellent condition and has covered only 17000 miles. Car comes complete with a Bentley main dealer service history.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235647
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    AE12CHK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2012
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4
Alexander House,Boroughbridge,Barr Lane Ind Estate
YO51 9LS,
United Kingdom

