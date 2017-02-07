car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 6.0 W12 [E85] 2dr Auto John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Onyx Black with Bright Chromed Matrix Front Grill contrasting Linen Main Hide with Beluga Secondary Hide and Dark Stained Burr Walnut Interior Inlay with Knurled Sports Gear Lever. This stunning Example comes with a huge specification to include, 21"7 spoke Elegant Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function 3 Spoke Duo Tone Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated and Cooled Massaging Electric Front Seats with Memory, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Electric Steering Colum, Keyless Start, Auto Lights Xenon Lights LED Daytime Running Lights. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.