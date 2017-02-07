loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental GT

Compare this car
£67,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 6.0 W12 [E85] 2dr Auto John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Onyx Black with Bright Chromed Matrix Front Grill contrasting Linen Main Hide with Beluga Secondary Hide and Dark Stained Burr Walnut Interior Inlay with Knurled Sports Gear Lever. This stunning Example comes with a huge specification to include, 21"7 spoke Elegant Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function 3 Spoke Duo Tone Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Heated and Cooled Massaging Electric Front Seats with Memory, DAB Radio with ipod Connection, Electric Steering Colum, Keyless Start, Auto Lights Xenon Lights LED Daytime Running Lights. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet.

Accessories

21" Alloys Reverse Camera Heated and Cooled
Seats Tracker Massaging Front Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235396
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LJ12BCU
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    28695 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2012
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6
Email Dealer >>

Meadowhall Riverside,Sheffield,Meadowhall Road
S9 1BW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed