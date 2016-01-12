loading Loading please wait....
Bentley CONTINENTAL GT

Mulliner Drivers Spec Inc Diamond Quilted Leather, Drilled Alloy Sports Pedals, Knurled Sports Gear Lever, Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Control, Sports Exhaust, Garage Door Opener, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Ventilated Massage Seats, Linen Contrast Stitching, IPOD Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Power Boot, Soft Close Doors, Centre Console Storage Case, Twin Front Armrests, Jewel Fuel Filler Cap, Dark Tint Lamps, Beluga Gloss Lower Body Styling, Piano Black Wood, Adjustable Suspension, Tyre Pressure Monitor and 21" Sports Alloys. Full Bentley service History inc Recent Service. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. Viewing by Appointment. www.imperials.co.uk------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, Mileage Subject to Change as Stock Rotates Between Showrooms Confirm Mileage at Time of Purchase. For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www

  • Ad ID
    409374
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
£99,989

927 High Road, Chadwell Heath, Romford
Chadwell Heath, RM6 4HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

