Bentley CONTINENTAL GT

car description

Diamond Stitched Hide, Convenience Spec, Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Voice Input, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Memory Massage Comfort Seats, Multi CD, IPOD Connection, Xenon Headlamps, Park Distance Control, Soft Close Doors, Power Boot, Dark Chrome Matrix Lower Grills, Drilled Alloy Sports Pedals, Sports Gear Lever, Adjustable Suspension, 3 Spoke Duo Tone Multi Function Steering Wheel, Folding Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Piano Black Wood and 20" Speed Alloys. Tracker Fitted. Full Bentley Service History. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Faceb