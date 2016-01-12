loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT GT V8 S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: GT V8 S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15047 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: WHITE

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to be offering this 2015 Bentley GT V8 S Mulliner finished in Glacier White with Linen Main Hide and Beluga Seconday Hide. Options Include :- Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats - Contrast, Contrast Binding to Boot Carpet - Contrast, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification, Beluga Gloss Exterior Mirrors, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps (RoW), Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Hide Trimmed Gear Paddles, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Adaptive Cruise Control, Battery Charger (UK Adaptor), Digital TV Tuner - RoW, Rear View Camera, Remote Controlled Garage Door / Electronic Gate Opener - Euro Link System, Sports Exhaust, Space Saving Spare Wheel.

  • Ad ID
    402706
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15047 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

