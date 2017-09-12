loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT GT SPEED Auto

£101,950
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: GT SPEED Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6212 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: GREY

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to be offering this 2015 Bentley GT Speed finished in Tungsten with Beluga Main and Secondary Hide, Contrast Hotspur Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Hide Trimmed Gear Paddles, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Battery Charger (UK Adaptor), Digital TV Tuner - Row, Rear View Camera, Remote Controlled Garage Door / Electronic Gate Opener - Euro Link System, Space Saving Spare Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322523
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6212 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

