BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT GT SPEED Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: GT SPEED Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6212 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: GREY
Bentley Hampshire are pleased to be offering this 2015 Bentley GT Speed finished in Tungsten with Beluga Main and Secondary Hide, Contrast Hotspur Stitching to Diamond Quilted Areas, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Hide Trimmed Gear Paddles, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Battery Charger (UK Adaptor), Digital TV Tuner - Row, Rear View Camera, Remote Controlled Garage Door / Electronic Gate Opener - Euro Link System, Space Saving Spare Wheel
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Bonhams has unveiled the first images of a specially commissioned Bentle...
When Bentley revealed the Continental GT in 2003, it marked the dawn of ...