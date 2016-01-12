BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT GT 6.0 W12 Cpe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: GT 6.0 W12 Cpe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: BLUE
Magnolia Hide with Nautic Blue Secondary, 19 Inch 2 Piece Mulliner Alloys, SatNav, Magnolia Headlining, Bright Chrome Matrix Grill, Puddle Illumination, Double Glazed Glass, Twin Oval Exhaust Finishers, Ski Hatch, Elec Pack With Memory, Keyless Entry, 10 Speaker Digital Sound Package, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Lumbar Seats, Headlamp Wash System, Power Boot Opening & Closing, Soft Close Doors, Voice, TPMS, PFM, Rain Sensor, 2008MY. Full Bentley Main Dealer Service History. Please Ask For A Finance Quotation.
Westover Sports Cars Poole
Poole, BH151JF, Dorset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017