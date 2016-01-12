car description

Vehicle Description Year – 2012 Engine Size – 6.0 Mileage – 13,000 Colour – Granite Grey Interior – Saffron Hide This immaculate 2012 Bentley Continental GT Convertible has just been delivered and is one that needs to be seen to be appreciated. This impressive 6 litre, twin-turbocharged 12 cylinder engine gives the car a massive 567 BHP and a top speed of 195mph. The exterior design features 20″ Five Spoke Alloy Wheels (Painted), Bright Chrome Fittings to Windows/Doors, Bright Chromed Lower Bumber, Matrix Style Grille, Brightwork Strip to Side, Lockable Wheel Bolts. The In Car Tech comes with the Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision (as well as the standard alarm system), Cruise Control System, Rear View Camera (in addition to Park Distance Control Front & Rear), Speed Related Variable Steering Assist (Servotronic) Bluetooth Telephone System and Telephone Voice Control. Whilst the interior includes Heated Single Tone 3-Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Power Windows One Shot Open, Anti Trap Close Comfort Operation, Steering Column Axially and Vertically adjustable with Memory System and Easy Exit function as well as Twin Front Armrests. As always the car comes with a years MOT,