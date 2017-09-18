loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT Auto

£41,950
car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL Trim: GT Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31136 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer this 2006 Bentley GT finished in Silver Tempest with Beluga Main and Secondary Hide, 4-Spoke, Wood and Hide Steering Wheel, Dark Stained Burr Walnut, Deep Pile Overmats To Front and Rear, Massage Seats, Front, Veneer Door & Rear Quarter Inserts, Power, Boot Opening and Closing, 19'' Five Spoke Alloy Wheel (Standard Design) - Chromed, Space-Saving Spare Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330407
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31136 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

