loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto GT SPEED COUPE SPECIAL OFFER : NOW

Compare this car
£40,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto GT SPEED COUPE SPECIAL OFFER : NOW Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

FINISHED IN GRANITE METALLIC WITH CONTRASTING BELUGA BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR , THIS GT SPEED HAS ONLY COVERED 28,000 MILES. PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING . BENTLEY SERVICE HISTORY. STUNNING EXAMPLE.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321606
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

Carselect1.com
KA14DD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed