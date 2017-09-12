BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto GT SPEED COUPE SPECIAL OFFER : NOW

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto GT SPEED COUPE SPECIAL OFFER : NOW Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Grey
FINISHED IN GRANITE METALLIC WITH CONTRASTING BELUGA BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR , THIS GT SPEED HAS ONLY COVERED 28,000 MILES. PLEASE CALL TO ARRANGE A VIEWING . BENTLEY SERVICE HISTORY. STUNNING EXAMPLE.
Carselect1.com
KA14DD,
United Kingdom
