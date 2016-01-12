Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 W12 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18500 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: SILVER
Analogue clock, Car computer, Infotainment system/satellite navigation/12 channel hi-fi, Nokia phone docking station, PAS, 6 CD autochanger in glovebox, TV tuner, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electrochrome door mirrors, Electrochrome rear view mirror, High mounted stop lamp, Speed responsive rear spoiler, Twin exhaust pipes, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Centre console, Front head restraints, Hide trim, Hide/Chrome gear selector, Multi function steering wheel, Multi-zone climate control, Rear centre armrest/ski flap, Rear console lockable, Stainless steel foot rest, Stainless steel pedals, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Curtain airbags, Driver and passenger airbags, Electronic parking brake, Electronic Stability Programme, Emergency brake force distribution, ESP + traction control deactivation, Seatbelt pretensioners, Side airbags x 4, Traction control, Keyless ignition, Bird's eye maple veneer,Bentley Continental Gt 6.0 W12 2dr Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017