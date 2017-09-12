loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 W12 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£35,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 W12 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

This stunning Bentley comes with all relevant paperwork + spare key + Finance subject to status + AA warranty available.September 2007/57 registered and comes with a free Private number plate, Finished in metallic silver with full black quilted leather interior embossed with the Bentley logo, black leather with white stitched hyde, piano black dash facia with chrome detailing, electric heated memory seats, soft closure doors with double glazed windows, adjustable suspension, sat-nav system with on screen colour display, multi-function steering wheel with paddle-shift gear change, e/windows x4, keyless entry and keyless go with push button starting, multi-airbags, electric boot opening/closure, fuel computer, service computer, upgraded alloy wheels and exhaust system, parking sensors and much much more.Simply a stunning driving car with stunning performance along with the comfort and joy off driving a "Bentley"Last owner since June 2014 and comes with full service history with 6 service stamps to 48,142 miles ( 4 Bentley stamps followed by 2 specialist stamps)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321248
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

A Touch of Class
Ashford, TN233EU, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed