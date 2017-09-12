BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 W12 2dr Auto

Accessories

This stunning Bentley comes with all relevant paperwork + spare key + Finance subject to status + AA warranty available.September 2007/57 registered and comes with a free Private number plate, Finished in metallic silver with full black quilted leather interior embossed with the Bentley logo, black leather with white stitched hyde, piano black dash facia with chrome detailing, electric heated memory seats, soft closure doors with double glazed windows, adjustable suspension, sat-nav system with on screen colour display, multi-function steering wheel with paddle-shift gear change, e/windows x4, keyless entry and keyless go with push button starting, multi-airbags, electric boot opening/closure, fuel computer, service computer, upgraded alloy wheels and exhaust system, parking sensors and much much more.Simply a stunning driving car with stunning performance along with the comfort and joy off driving a "Bentley"Last owner since June 2014 and comes with full service history with 6 service stamps to 48,142 miles ( 4 Bentley stamps followed by 2 specialist stamps)