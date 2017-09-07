loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 W12 2dr Auto (Full Bentley S/H! 20 Alloys! ++)

£23,975
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 W12 2dr Auto (Full Bentley S/H! 20 Alloys! ++) Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Silver

Stunning example, must see!, Upgrades - 20" Alloy Wheels, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Cruise Control, Air Conditioning with Dual Climate Control, CD/Radio, 6CD Changer, Paddle Shift, Electric Windows and Mirrors with Power Folding Mirrors, Iso-Fix. 4 seats, Silver, Main agent part exchange. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 12 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 995 therefore the total invoice price is 24,970. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    310949
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

