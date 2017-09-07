BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 W12 2dr Auto (Full Bentley S/H! 20 Alloys! ++)

Accessories

Stunning example, must see!, Upgrades - 20" Alloy Wheels, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Cruise Control, Air Conditioning with Dual Climate Control, CD/Radio, 6CD Changer, Paddle Shift, Electric Windows and Mirrors with Power Folding Mirrors, Iso-Fix. 4 seats, Silver, Main agent part exchange. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 12 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 995 therefore the total invoice price is 24,970. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk