loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 GT CONTINENTAL Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 GT CONTINENTAL Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 63000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

19 inch Split Rim alloys, Privacy glass, Massaging seats, FSH 12 Services, Recently serviced - Brilliant Silver with Black leather, 19 inch 5-arm alloys, privacy glass, keyless, dark wood, Sat Nav, multi-CD, cruise, electric memory adjustable & massaging seats, Bentley telephone, Breitling Clock, adjustable suspesion. Recently serviced covered 63000 miles with FSH 12 services & exceptional condition throughout this GT must be seen at CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops.,Seating Capacity - Four Seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420688
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    63000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,750

Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!