BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 GT 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53545 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Purple

Metallic DOVE PURPLE, STUNNING EXAMPLE , 9 SERVICE STAMPS , IMMACULATE MOT HISTORY...., 4 owners, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Computer, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 4 seats, 28,995

  • Ad ID
    404142
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53545 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
£28,995

Hillington Park Cars Ltd
G524DR
United Kingdom

