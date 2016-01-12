BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 GT 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53545 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Purple
Metallic DOVE PURPLE, STUNNING EXAMPLE , 9 SERVICE STAMPS , IMMACULATE MOT HISTORY...., 4 owners, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Computer, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 4 seats, 28,995
Hillington Park Cars Ltd
G524DR
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017