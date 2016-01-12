BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 GT 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 GT 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, Ltd Edition 51, Full Service History, 2 Keys, Full Mulliner Driving Spec, Tempest Silver, Full 2 Tone Quilted Leather Seats, Sat Nav, Reverse Camera, Upgraded 20'' Series 51 Alloy Wheels, CD/MP3/TV In Car Entertainment, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, 3 owners, Satellite Navigation, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Upholstery Leather, Computer, Alloy Wheels (19in), Telephone Equipment, In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette/CD Autochanger/Phone), Electric Windows (Front), Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory). 4 seats, A Stunning Example of a Series 51 By Bentley - Built To Showcase The Beauty and Craftmanship By Bentley **NO ADMIN FEES** Viewing essential on this Bentley, don't miss out! Contact one of our Vehicle Consultants to arrange a test drive, or just come along to pay us a visit. With over 350 used cars in stock we offer a wide selection to help meet YOUR requirements! All of our approved vehicles are HPI clear, with 5 days AVIVA drive away insurance available. We also offer a competitive Part Exchange against your old vehicle and have a wide range of warranties to suit your motoring needs. We can also source the best finance options available for you, 49,980
Prestige Motors Direct Ltd
WA128BG, Merseyside
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017