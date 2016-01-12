loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 6.0 GT 2d AUTO 550 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 6.0 GT 2d AUTO 550 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 60000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: SILVER

WHAT A STUNNING LOOKING BENTLEY!!!!! IN MATT GREY WITH CREAM MULLINER LEATHER SUPERSPORT BONNET AND GRILL SUPERSPORT 21" BLACK ALLOYS AND VENTS MUST BE SEEN!!!!!!! Low rate finance available!! click on our website and car to apply its easy and quick!!,Alloy Wheels - 19in, Armrest - Front/Rear, Climate Control, Computer, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated/Folding, Satellite Navigation, Seat Height Adjustment - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Self-Levelling Suspension, Speakers, Telephone Equipment - Mobile Preparation, Upholstery Leather

  • Ad ID
    420646
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    60000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Cars To Go Ltd
Bournemouth, BH89QW, Dorset
United Kingdom

