Bentley Continental GT 4.0 V8 S MDS Convertible

£129,950
Beluga Diamond Quilted Hide, Beluga secondary hide, Portland contrast stitching, Beluga carpets, Portland Bentley headrest emblems, electric memory seats, comfort massage function, Heated front seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Diamond Quilted door inserts, Diamond Quilted rear quarter inserts, multi-zone climate control, Black power hood, Wind deflector, Mulliner Driving Pack, Sports Specification, 21in 5 Spoke Black alloy wheels, Red painted callipers, LED Daytime running lights, Bi-Xenon headlamps, headlamp wash, Automatic Headlight Dynamic Range Adjustment, Bentley infotainment system, Radio Satellite Navigation system with Google Maps, Bluetooth telephone integration, Voice Control, Convenience Specification Package, 'Coming Home' controls, multi-function steering wheel, paddle shift controls, electric memory steering column, cruise control, reversing camera, parking assist front/rear, Keyless entry and Keyless ignition, electric boot release, Double glazed heat insulating glass, Acoustic windscreen and side glazing, 4 Corner Air-Suspension with electronic shock absorption, Servotronic speed sensitive steering, Rain Sensor, aluminium knurled top gear lever, aluminium drilled peda

  • Ad ID
    310413
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
4 Reading Road
Yateley, GU46 7AB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

