Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: GREY
Heated & Air Conditioned Leather Front Seats, Keyless Push Button Start, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Streaming, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Reverse Parking Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Paddleshift, Electronic Steering Column, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Trip Computer, Fully Electric Front Memory Seats with Massage & Memory Function, Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Power Opening Bootlid, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Creme Quilted Leather Seats with Bentley Logo Embroided on Headrests, Electronic Parking Brake, Air Suspension, Height Adjustable Suspension, Retractable Bootlid Spoiler,Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
