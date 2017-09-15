loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto

£96,887
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Heated & Air Conditioned Leather Front Seats, Keyless Push Button Start, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Phone & Audio Streaming, Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Reverse Parking Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel, Paddleshift, Electronic Steering Column, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Windows, Trip Computer, Fully Electric Front Memory Seats with Massage & Memory Function, Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Power Opening Bootlid, Automatic Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Creme Quilted Leather Seats with Bentley Logo Embroided on Headrests, Electronic Parking Brake, Air Suspension, Height Adjustable Suspension, Retractable Bootlid Spoiler,Bentley Continental Gt 4.0 V8 S 2dr Auto

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328405
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom

