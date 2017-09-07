BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 4.0 GT V8 S Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 4.0 GT V8 S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5900 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Granite Metallic
Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,21In Black Machined Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Tracker,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Memory Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Rain Sensor,Drivers Armrest,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Beluga Gloss Mirrors,Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Eight Speakers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Heated Rear Screen,Mulliner Driving Specification,Radio/CD/MP3/DVD,Rear View Camera,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior
Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Bonhams has unveiled the first images of a specially commissioned Bentle...
When Bentley revealed the Continental GT in 2003, it marked the dawn of ...