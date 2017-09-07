loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GT 4.0 GT V8 S Auto

£124,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GT Trim: 4.0 GT V8 S Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5900 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Granite Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,21In Black Machined Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Tracker,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Memory Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Memory Electric/Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Driver/Passenger Seat Lumbar Support,Rain Sensor,Drivers Armrest,Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,Beluga Gloss Mirrors,Bi-Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Eight Speakers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Front Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners,Heated Rear Screen,Mulliner Driving Specification,Radio/CD/MP3/DVD,Rear View Camera,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311239
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

